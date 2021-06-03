Ken A.

Tech Store App

Tech Store App product page ecommerce app checkout apple ios store design store app store tech branding mobile ui minimal ux ui flat design app
What a great day to create a new application design! Today, since I am passionate about technology and electronic gadgets. I wanted to design an eCommerce-like application to bring together all the best technology brands in the world in order to offer their products to enthusiasts like me and maybe you? Hope you like it! Give me your feedback in comments.

