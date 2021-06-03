Big Book Special Edition: Logos, Emblems & Crests

The first niched special edition issue of our Big Book of Inspiration volumes.

• Over 200 Layered PSD files

• High Resolution (600 DPI)

This issue contains a collection of Logos, Emblems & Crests from all around the (old) world.

We've compiled more than 200 pieces that comes from our personal favorite folders of inspirational branding projects.

This collection contains everything from sleek smart minimalist logo marks to typography heavy lock-ups and elegant emblems.

Download File type & size:

ZIP (Containing Layered PSD files)

103,7 MB

(Size & resolution quality for the images vary. DPI ranges up to 600)