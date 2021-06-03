Matt Erickson

Elysian Brewing: Snailbones IPA

Elysian Brewing: Snailbones IPA washington seattle illustration vector bones skull snail beer brewery packaging
I was one of a group of artists tasked with reinterpreting the iconic brewery’s IPA label for their 25th Anniversary special release. You can still purchase the Elysian XXV mystery box in the state of Washington.

Huge thanks to the great people at Stout Collective for bringing me in on this one!

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
