Elysian Brewing: Snailbones IPA

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was one of a group of artists tasked with reinterpreting the iconic brewery’s IPA label for their 25th Anniversary special release. You can still purchase the Elysian XXV mystery box in the state of Washington.
Huge thanks to the great people at Stout Collective for bringing me in on this one!