Panic

WIP illustrations

WIP illustrations panic studio cell female food fluff cat food dog food pet food cats dogs pets character illustrations
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 1.png
  2. Artboard 2.png
  3. Artboard 3.png
  4. Artboard 4.png
  5. Artboard 5.png
  6. Artboard 6.png

Something cookin’ 👩‍🍳 And it smells delicious. Bring your pet’s to the screens. They can’t wait to see it.
These are the style frames from our upcoming cell animation project. Stay tuned! ✌️

Facebook | Instagram | Behance | Vimeo

Animation studio which brings powerful stories to life.
