Claire Murphy - Stylish Italic Serif Font

Introducing, Claire Murphy - a stylish italic serif with bunch of alternates!
Claire Murphy is a classic and stylish italic serif with a bunch of alternates that will make your presentation or logo even more stunning and elegant. You can use this font for any purpose, such as a wedding invitations, logo, or instagram post. This font also support multilingual and already PUA Encoded.