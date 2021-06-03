Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Front Light Typeface

The front light typeface is inspired by the glamorous and cool nightlife in big cities. Designed with a modern digital concept, this font looks different and cool to use for making neon lettering designs. Elegant serif like “Front Light Typeface” are very easy to apply to any design, especially those with an glam and sporty concept, apart from that this font is very easy to use in both design and non-design programs because all alternates and glyphs are supported by Unicode (PUA).

