Mariia Adamova

001 Daily UI - Sign Up

app design wallet minimal web app design dailyui 001 dailyuichallenge dailyui
Daily UI Challenge 001

Briefing: Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. It could be for a volunteer event, contest registration, a giveaway, or anything you can image.

Solution: The app 'MyWallet' - design without unnecessary elements, which would not distract from important data.

Appreciate your feedback!

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
