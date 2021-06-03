Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Messenger App
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com

Now we have WhatsApp, Viber and Telegram to send videos, photos or text messages any time you want📱
Can you imagine a messenger based on the speed of a carrier pigeon?🕊
We decided to design such an app 🙂

The 1️⃣st screen displays the map where you can track your pigeon’s position. The farther the message receiver is, the more it takes for a pigeon to get to another user 🗺
On the 2️⃣nd screen, there is a chat with active and archived dialogs 🗯 The user may see when the pigeon will arrive and cannot send another message until the previous one is delivered 📨

🔵 ⚪️ We used the classical combination of blue and white which associates with easy and smooth communication.

The app may become a rockstar among mindful people wilshing to make their communication even more conscious 🧘🏼‍♂️

Created by Alena Ovcharenko

