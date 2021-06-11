Cardboard Companion Stats

Stats are an important part of the Cardboard Companion app. Through stats, users can track their play history and how their performance stacks up against friends.

Right now, the experience is pretty lackluster. These new screens show a few ideas that I’m working on:

Your win count and win rate tracked over time

A global leaderboard where you can see who’s the best at every game

I still need to work on clarifying the core stat tracking flow, but I’m excited to see how we can improve this experience.