Cardboard Companion Publisher Dashboard

Since we started Cardboard Companion, we knew we would eventually need to build tools for publishers to communicate with, grow, and monetize their audience. This dashboard is my first attempt at the publisher experience.

Here someone who makes board games can track revenue received through the app, social and post engagement, and also manage their entire suite of board games all in one place.

Dolphin Hat Games is a real publisher that we hope to test these experiences with before adding more publishers to the product.