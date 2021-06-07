Cardboard Companion Community Picks

A few weeks ago I shared the “Community Picks” feature that we’re working on for Cardboard Companion. This will let publishers and select accounts choose games and post updates that they want to share with the community.

Immediately after we shared this idea we got feedback that people wanted the ability to like and comment on these, which will also help us get a better understanding of what content is valuable.

We’re keeping the UX very simple for now, but can add things at a later time if need be.