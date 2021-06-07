Soren Iverson

Cardboard Companion Community Picks

Soren Iverson
Soren Iverson
Hire Me
  • Save
Cardboard Companion Community Picks social media comment board game product design ios app design typography ui digital flat simple minimal clean
Download color palette

A few weeks ago I shared the “Community Picks” feature that we’re working on for Cardboard Companion. This will let publishers and select accounts choose games and post updates that they want to share with the community.

Immediately after we shared this idea we got feedback that people wanted the ability to like and comment on these, which will also help us get a better understanding of what content is valuable.

We’re keeping the UX very simple for now, but can add things at a later time if need be.

Soren Iverson
Soren Iverson
Transformational products, digital experiences & brands.
Hire Me

More by Soren Iverson

View profile
    • Like