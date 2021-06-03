Tinkerworks - Logo Design 💡🌈

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Logo design for Tinkerworks, part one.
Tinkerworks is a creative team specialized in software development. They are hip and fun and passionate and energetic and want to embrace this with a suiting identity design.
My goal was to create an energetic and creative-looking lightbulb with connections to a rainbow which is the spark for creative ideas and innovations.
Have any of you seen a similar symbol been done before? Currently open to hearing any feedback as the project is still ongoing.