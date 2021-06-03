Jeroen van Eerden

Tinkerworks - Logo Design 💡🌈
Logo design for Tinkerworks, part one.

Tinkerworks is a creative team specialized in software development. They are hip and fun and passionate and energetic and want to embrace this with a suiting identity design.

My goal was to create an energetic and creative-looking lightbulb with connections to a rainbow which is the spark for creative ideas and innovations.

Have any of you seen a similar symbol been done before? Currently open to hearing any feedback as the project is still ongoing.

Freelance Logo Designer from the Netherlands
