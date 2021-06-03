Contact Form and Footer for Car Service

Hello, guys! ✌️

The last two blocks at the main page – Contact form and Footer.

The full description and the first block of project you can read here 👈

Contact form contains all the required information about client and his car, size of fields relevant to the data you can put on it. I put a light gradient to create the volume in the inner space of fields.

On the ride side I put almost transparent picture of the hood of BMW to balance the composition of block.

I wanted to create heavy footer – with full logo, the names of main sections and services. It was difficult to balance text blocks and logo at the container, so I tried to give them a sufficient portion of white space.

At the background of footer, I placed picture of car to separate footer section from the contact form. Also made dark blue gradient to increase the readability of the text.

🔜 At the next shots will show you the process of making another blocks of this project, stay tuned 📲

