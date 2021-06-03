STOREIX - LOGO

Trending designs to inspire you
anuradha_awi
Fiverr
Seller
14 years’ Creative career and have worked with various brands. I am an individual who enjoys working in demanding & creative projects and strives in excelling tasks laid forth by applying the experience and the skills attained.
Logo designer specialized in minimalism and simplicity. My passion is to create beautiful pieces that serve both aesthetics and functionality.
To keep the creative juices flowing I travel, workout, sketch and never stop learning.