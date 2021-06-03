Anuradha Wijesooriya

STOREIX - LOGO

STOREIX - LOGO minimal logotype logo mark logo designer logo design logo flat design art director art direction
14 years’ Creative career and have worked with various brands. I am an individual who enjoys working in demanding & creative projects and strives in excelling tasks laid forth by applying the experience and the skills attained.

Logo designer specialized in minimalism and simplicity. My passion is to create beautiful pieces that serve both aesthetics and functionality.

To keep the creative juices flowing I travel, workout, sketch and never stop learning.


