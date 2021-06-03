Beyond- IOS Concept

Beyond is a conceptual project focused on enhancing learning through digital connectivity. The idea that everyone should have access to knowledge and growth potential are the driving principles behind the Beyond brand.

The goal of the project was to bring Beyond from solely a conceptual idea to finalized product ready for development. The project was broken down into various stages beginning with defining the users' needs and the problem, through various levels of design fidelities, followed by user testing and iterations to create a product that meets the needs of my target market.

Enjoy! Any feedback in the comments is much appreciated.