World of Football App

I'm back to exploring designs for Android app. The theme is a football streaming app. I used a combination of red, blue, dan black as the main background to show the masculinity of football.

What do you think about my design?, please enjoy leave a comment below for feedback on my design if you have a time.

gttkaca2@gmail.com or get me on Behance : https://www.behance.net/gatotpriambodo1

