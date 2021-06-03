World of Football App

Gatot Priambodo

Hi Everyone,
I'm back to exploring designs for Android app. The theme is a football streaming app. I used a combination of red, blue, dan black as the main background to show the masculinity of football.

What do you think about my design?, please enjoy leave a comment below for feedback on my design if you have a time.

Let’s talking about anything
gttkaca2@gmail.com or get me on Behance : https://www.behance.net/gatotpriambodo1

Thank You

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
