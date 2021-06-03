Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
almucht

ROOFTOP Logo Design Inspiration

almucht
almucht
  • Save
ROOFTOP Logo Design Inspiration branding vector letter logo concept logo modern logo simple logo logo design icon
Download color palette

Hello everyone, in this my shot, I created a logo called ROOFTOP, which this logo consists of a combination of the letter "R", the letter "t" and also the shape of the roof. I really appreciate your comments and suggestions, Thank you for watching

almucht
almucht

More by almucht

View profile
    • Like