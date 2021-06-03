Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rohan kumar

Artificial Intelligence is future minimal design poster

Rohan kumar
Rohan kumar
  • Save
Artificial Intelligence is future minimal design poster ai adobe illustrator minimal graphic design poster design poster a day poster art artificial intelligence
Download color palette

This is the 5th design of my minimal poster design series.
This one is very simple poster for Artificial Intelligence. I tried to show tech using butterfly also at the same time keeping it minimal.

If anyone has any suggestions. Please comment

Rohan kumar
Rohan kumar

More by Rohan kumar

View profile
    • Like