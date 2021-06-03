Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Eren Berkay Dinç

Business card Design

Eren Berkay Dinç
Eren Berkay Dinç
  • Save
Business card Design business card design template card design business card design ideas brand design brand branding business card designer business cards businesscard business card design business card business design cover
Download color palette

Hello,
Here is my new Minimalist Business card design,

if you want to any design, please feel free to contact me.
-----------------------------------
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Order: fiverr.com/erenberkay
Gmail: erenberkaydinc@gmail.com
***-----***ONLY 10$***-----***
-----------------------------------

Thank You.

Eren Berkay Dinç
Eren Berkay Dinç

More by Eren Berkay Dinç

View profile
    • Like