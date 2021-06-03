Team 839 Website

Winston Zhao

Starting with the website, pictures were a main point that needs to be big to emphasize vex robotics. Geometric shapes were used to fit in with the industrial VEX Robotics Competition. Colours were matched with Caution Tape Robotic's brand.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
