Robert Barclay is the Author of mystery crime novels in Australia, a Social Commentator, and a Popular Blogger. Check the site www.robertbarclay.com.au for more interesting and thrilling crime, mystery, and romance novels. The deeply personal story of a woman of courage and substance who has always defied expectations - and that story inspires us to do the same.

Register your Interest in New Book Releases and Subscribe to our newsletter: https://robertbarclay.com.au/contact-robert-barclay/