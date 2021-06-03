Book Shopping App 📙 ui map

Trending designs to inspire you
The vast majority of online bookstores look boring and expressionless. As a customer myself I decided to create a well-structured online bookstore app. The main goal was to create online bookstore UX as seamless and engaging as posible.
The name of the bookstore is a play on words where I decided to mix two words: “book” and “hickory”.
Here is more detailed case for this work
