Book Shopping App 📙 ui map

Book Shopping App 📙 ui map art logo creative market flat shopping app book app branding app ui ux design
The vast majority of online bookstores look boring and expressionless. As a customer myself I decided to create a well-structured online bookstore app. The main goal was to create online bookstore UX as seamless and engaging as posible.

The name of the bookstore is a play on words where I decided to mix two words: “book” and “hickory”.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
