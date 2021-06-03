Michaelangelo. Da Vinci. Bellini. Rafael. Masters of Italian art whose names have dwarfed those of many other great Italian artists. Yet relics from these other artists remain, though often unnoticed because of their practical nature. These unknowns are the Italian Masters of vernacular sign painting, and insigne now gives a nod to their work with its new sans serif, Gineso. Based on its inspiration, Gineso was created for posters, headlines and logotypes. (It does well in apps, too, though the sign painters probably werenâ€™t thinking about that at the time.) Aesthetically remedied, yet still with an uncut charm, Ginesoâ€™s condensed qualities make it especially nice for signs and titling where horizontal space is at a premium. The tight, narrow forms of its geometric design leave you with a robust flavor that will remind you of mammaâ€™s spaghetti. But donâ€™t worry; the fontâ€™s ample counters ensure your audience wonâ€™t be reading through a bowl of pasta. These condensed forms look great on their own or when their seven different weights and matching italics are utilized together. With the included OpenType features, fractions and superior/inferior positions are also available to broaden your palette. Even more, this font is ready for complex, professional typography with OpenType features like alternate letters and a large character set including Central and Eastern European Languages. So when you find yourself (or your project) in a tight space, stir in Gineso to get the right taste for your copy. It may just make all the difference.

