SPG MARKS ✏️

Clubhouse Logo Concept

SPG MARKS ✏️
SPG MARKS ✏️
Hire Me
  • Save
Clubhouse Logo Concept app rebranding rebrand minimal logomark branding identity mark symbol logo door house speaker voice audio talk chat socialmedia clubhouseapp clubhouse
Clubhouse Logo Concept app rebranding rebrand minimal logomark branding identity mark symbol logo door house speaker voice audio talk chat socialmedia clubhouseapp clubhouse
Clubhouse Logo Concept app rebranding rebrand minimal logomark branding identity mark symbol logo door house speaker voice audio talk chat socialmedia clubhouseapp clubhouse
Download color palette
  1. Clubhouse.jpg
  2. 3.jpg
  3. 2.jpg

It's high time for the most familiar and popular app 'Clubhouse'- social networking, audio conversation, and invitation app.
Even though I'm not a frequent user, I loved the concept of passing and sharing information through voice chat here. It's literally an open house for anyone who has opinions, thoughts, and expressions regardless to their identity. So I'm presenting here with my version of the identity logo mark for this platform.

How do you feel about this one?

For Branding/Logo Design?
📧 Contact: spgmarks@gmail.com or DM

SPG MARKS ✏️
SPG MARKS ✏️
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by SPG MARKS ✏️

View profile
    • Like