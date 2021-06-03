Clubhouse Logo Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It's high time for the most familiar and popular app 'Clubhouse'- social networking, audio conversation, and invitation app.
Even though I'm not a frequent user, I loved the concept of passing and sharing information through voice chat here. It's literally an open house for anyone who has opinions, thoughts, and expressions regardless to their identity. So I'm presenting here with my version of the identity logo mark for this platform.
How do you feel about this one?
For Branding/Logo Design?
📧 Contact: spgmarks@gmail.com or DM