Clubhouse Logo Concept

It's high time for the most familiar and popular app 'Clubhouse'- social networking, audio conversation, and invitation app.

Even though I'm not a frequent user, I loved the concept of passing and sharing information through voice chat here. It's literally an open house for anyone who has opinions, thoughts, and expressions regardless to their identity. So I'm presenting here with my version of the identity logo mark for this platform.

How do you feel about this one?

For Branding/Logo Design?

📧 Contact: spgmarks@gmail.com or DM