The rounded forms found in Chennai have proven to be one of insigne’s more popular designs for web-based company logotypes. Now, insigne’s new superfamily Madurai takes its popular predecessor to a new level, offering a wide range of complementary fonts. Madurai removes Chennai’s rounded stems and then adjusts the character width to account for its reduction in geometry, resulting in a balanced sans-serif face with humanist touches that works well for extended text.

The Madurai family has a full range of six weights from thin to black and includes condensed and extended options for a total of 36 fonts. All members of the Madurai series include a wide variety of OpenType alternates. Madurai is equipped for complex professional typography, including alternates, small caps and plenty of alts, including “normalized” capitals and lowercase letters that include stems. The face also has a number of numeral sets, including fractions, old-style and lining figures with superiors and inferiors. OpenType-capable applications such as Quark or the Adobe suite can take full advantage of automatically replacing ligatures and alternates. You can find these features demonstrated in the .pdf brochure.

