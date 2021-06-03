Sancoale Slab Soft

Trending designs to inspire you
Ready for the designs of today, the Sancoale superfamily takes a softer turn with a rounded slab serif.
Crafted from Sancoale’s simple geometry, new softened slab serifs provide a lively typeface that conveniently enhances its cousins: Sancoale Softened--a sans with blunted terminals; Sancoale Slab; and, certainly, the first Sancoale. The weights of each and every member are balanced diligently to be compatible with one another. When used alongside one another, the combination makes for robust and tight design.
https://crmrkt.com/NVblee