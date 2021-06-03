Belda Didone: the elegant strokes of Belda, now with higher contrast.

A sleek Didone fusing graceful motion with an elegant typeface, this family of styles offers new versatility. Belda Didone is a refined gem of a font that provides an unmatched level of luxury.

Belda Didone is the child of Belda, offering new opportunities for a brave new world. The high contrast strokes reference the delicate shapes, curves, and sharp serifs of the original.

The design of Belda Didone represents a unique balance of harmony and elegance. The architecture is robust and elegant. Belda’s forms have an intense luster and sparkle that captivates the reader’s eye.

