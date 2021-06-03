Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Belda Didone: the elegant strokes of Belda, now with higher contrast.
A sleek Didone fusing graceful motion with an elegant typeface, this family of styles offers new versatility. Belda Didone is a refined gem of a font that provides an unmatched level of luxury.
Belda Didone is the child of Belda, offering new opportunities for a brave new world. The high contrast strokes reference the delicate shapes, curves, and sharp serifs of the original.
The design of Belda Didone represents a unique balance of harmony and elegance. The architecture is robust and elegant. Belda’s forms have an intense luster and sparkle that captivates the reader’s eye.
GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/Kb8xg6