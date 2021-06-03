Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Misha Dupliakin
Elixirator

Chat App UI Design

Misha Dupliakin
Elixirator
Misha Dupliakin for Elixirator
Hire Us
  • Save
Chat App UI Design messages chat dribbble icon mobile app ui ux typography minimal design
Chat App UI Design messages chat dribbble icon mobile app ui ux typography minimal design
Download color palette
  1. Chat App UI Design-min.jpg
  2. Chat App UI Design #2-min.jpg

🤟 Hello, everyone!

Messenger Concept Design 🔥
If you like it, press the "L" button ❤️

🔮 Elixirator - brewing software potion for startup motion!

Follow us on Linkedin

📫 We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at design@elixirator.com

Created with ❤️ at Elixirator

Chat App UI Design-min.jpg
200 KB
Download
Chat App UI Design #2-min.jpg
200 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Elixirator
Elixirator
UX/UI, Web & Mobile Development
Hire Us

More by Elixirator

View profile
    • Like