Originally a conceptual approach from the Chatype project of Jeremy Dooley and Robbie de Villiers, Quatie has been restructured to add a new industrial element to Insigne’s offerings. Like the Official Font of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Quatie definitely carries a contemporary, hipster feel. Quatie similarly draws much of its inspiration from the industrial brawn of the railroad and the unique characteristics of Cherokee letterforms, giving it an atypical form not usually found in an industrial slab.

While the Quatie concept was originally set aside for the more technological look of Chatype’s final image, Jeremy revived this face from its dormant state and refined it for its commercial release in 2013. This bracketed slab with its slightly rounded, soft edges adds a warm, retro, industrial element to Insigne’s offerings. The resulting quirky, “hipster” vibe of Quatie lends its voice to give an unparalleled edge to your designs.

