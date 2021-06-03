'Choice' is a razor company that prides its products on being gender-inclusive. The brand focuses on challenging the idea of gendered products that (such as razors) have targeted binary genders, which excludes those who do not conform to male or female genders.

The project is to develop an approach to product design, packaging and advertising material that will appeal to a generic rather than gendered demographic – potentially increasing market share and potential profits for companies who adopt this gender-neutral approach to visual design. Hair is hair, and yet men's and women's razors have different aesthetics. In this project, I’m throwing out the stereotypical cliqué of either pink or blue.

Check it out at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120794477/Choice-Gender-Neutral-Razor-Company