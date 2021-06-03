Biscuit Pro Font

Daniyal Pirzada

About this font family
Biscuit is a rounded unique typeface, clearly and easy readable with upper- and lowercase. Perfectly applicable for big or bold tekst pages. This font family has an excellent legibility - both in print and on the web - and an optimized kerning. Biscuit is intentionally designed to be used as a display typeface in publications, packaging and al of your artwork and design. It’s warm and cosy character suits extraordinary well for modern or vintage typography and corporate design.

https://crmrkt.com/xy4Eam

