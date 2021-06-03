Biscuit Pro Font

About this font family

Biscuit is a rounded unique typeface, clearly and easy readable with upper- and lowercase. Perfectly applicable for big or bold tekst pages. This font family has an excellent legibility - both in print and on the web - and an optimized kerning. Biscuit is intentionally designed to be used as a display typeface in publications, packaging and al of your artwork and design. It’s warm and cosy character suits extraordinary well for modern or vintage typography and corporate design.

GET IT NOW

https://crmrkt.com/xy4Eam