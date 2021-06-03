Daily UI Challenge 007 - Settings

Trending designs to inspire you
Today's challenge was to create a settings screen. I thought about the general settings part of a delivery dashboard.
Let me know what you think, your feedback is super important to me 😁
Let's keep up with the Daily UI!