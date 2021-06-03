Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI Challenge 007 - Settings

Daily UI Challenge 007 - Settings figma dashboard design dashboard ui dailyui 007 settings ui settings dashboard uidesign dailyuichallenge ui ux design dailyui ui design
Today's challenge was to create a settings screen. I thought about the general settings part of a delivery dashboard.

Let me know what you think, your feedback is super important to me 😁

Let's keep up with the Daily UI!

