Roadbrush Hand Lettering

Roadbrush was inspired by the mid-20th-century hand lettering of Albert Eckhardt, Jr., that I found in a 1950’s sign painting book. Roadbrush is a retro brush-style script that I re-designed and completely re-mastered. Roadbrush is a powerful font that can be used for logotype, packaging, posters, T-shirts, signage & design projects with a retro & vintage feel.
