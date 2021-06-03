Roadbrush Hand Lettering

Roadbrush was inspired by the mid-20th-century hand lettering of Albert Eckhardt, Jr., that I found in a 1950’s sign painting book. Roadbrush is a retro brush-style script that I re-designed and completely re-mastered. Roadbrush is a powerful font that can be used for logotype, packaging, posters, T-shirts, signage & design projects with a retro & vintage feel.

