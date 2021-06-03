Quberten

HC Dinamo Minsk

HC Dinamo Minsk mascot logo mascot letter logo lettermark brand identity brand design dinamo belarus bison logodesign hockey logo hockey branding q10 sports logo sports identity sports design sports branding sports sport
  1. Dinamo-Mins-Zubr.png
  2. Dinamo-Mins-Letter.png

The logo of the ice hockey club Dinamo Minsk from the KHL. After the rebranding, the club is now ranked in the top-3 in terms of marketing strategy within the KHL.

The main symbol of the Dinamo Minsk, the bison, has been redone. The bison has become more charismatic: this effect is given by the use of chopped lines, the slope of the logo and the identical 'D' geometry.

Another logo remains the most important feature: the brand letter 'D', but in a fresh new font.

For more details: https://quberten.com/content/redesign-dinamo-minsk

Sports Design Studio
