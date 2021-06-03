HC Dinamo Minsk

Trending designs to inspire you
The logo of the ice hockey club Dinamo Minsk from the KHL. After the rebranding, the club is now ranked in the top-3 in terms of marketing strategy within the KHL.
The main symbol of the Dinamo Minsk, the bison, has been redone. The bison has become more charismatic: this effect is given by the use of chopped lines, the slope of the logo and the identical 'D' geometry.
Another logo remains the most important feature: the brand letter 'D', but in a fresh new font.
For more details: https://quberten.com/content/redesign-dinamo-minsk