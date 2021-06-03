Dimas Wibowo ◎
Accounting Dashboard

Accounting Dashboard saas design saas graph design stats web design dashboard ui accounting services accounting software accounting
Hello everyone!

We currently had a privilege to help an accounting SAAS team build their very first software.

What We Do
- Developing a dashboard UI system for the product
- Creating a visual design system

In this Design
When working on this project, we want to make sure that every information is based on what the user thinks is most important as an overview. So we do just that.

This is Natuno
Natuno is a team consisting of multidisciplinary people from different sets of backgrounds and expertise. We do website, software, and Saas design and development.

We are available for new design projects
🌐 Visit : Natuno Design
🔥 Instagram : @natuno.lab

Get free project estimation and consultation
📮 Email : hello@natuno.design

