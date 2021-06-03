Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Antor Paul
QClay

Ngage || Social Media Analytics Dashboard

Antor Paul
QClay
Antor Paul for QClay
Hire Us
  • Save
Ngage || Social Media Analytics Dashboard colorfull graph analytics dashboard analytics social media product design productdesign product 2021 trend 2021 business web colorful typography clean ui ui design
Ngage || Social Media Analytics Dashboard colorfull graph analytics dashboard analytics social media product design productdesign product 2021 trend 2021 business web colorful typography clean ui ui design
Download color palette
  1. Social Media Analytics Dashboard.jpg
  2. SM Analytics.png

Hello Awesome People,

Check out my new works for a Social Media Analytics Dashboard. Hope you guys enjoy it!

Share some love if you guys like it, and feel free to critic about this work!!

Thanks for watching!

QClay
QClay
Have an awesome project? Let’s chat👋
Hire Us

More by QClay

View profile
    • Like