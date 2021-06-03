Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Testimonials for Car Service

Testimonials for Car Service
Hello, guys! ✌️

Block with testimonials of our happy clients. And yes, metalheads 🎸, I used some persons from famous bands as Manson, Slipknot and Mudvayne.

The full description and the first block of project you can read here 👈

Very light block with clean design. Card with photo of client and gradient border is centered at the container. On the left and right sides there are switches, that made in the same design as vector graphic elements.

I added red color to the background gradient fill to make smooth transition from the light of Toyota headlights to the testimonials. At the side images on shot you can see alternative version of that fill.

🔜 At the next shots will show you the process of making another blocks of this project, stay tuned 📲

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
