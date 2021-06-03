Testimonials for Car Service

Hello, guys! ✌️

Block with testimonials of our happy clients. And yes, metalheads 🎸, I used some persons from famous bands as Manson, Slipknot and Mudvayne.

Very light block with clean design. Card with photo of client and gradient border is centered at the container. On the left and right sides there are switches, that made in the same design as vector graphic elements.

I added red color to the background gradient fill to make smooth transition from the light of Toyota headlights to the testimonials. At the side images on shot you can see alternative version of that fill.

