Roadstar Font Script

About this font family Roadstar is a script designed in the style of the classic American advertising font from the 1940’s-1950’s. Roadstar is a retro brush-style script designed for logotype, packaging, posters, T-shirts, signage & design projects with a retro & vintage feel. Roadstar comes with two styles that both contain all upper and lower case characters, punctuation, numerals and mathematical operators, as well as all accented characters.

