Photographer Website Landing page interaction - 02

rapidprototype interactiondesign interactive components interaction aftereffects figma interfacedesign
TURN SOUND ON :)

These videos show my process from designing in Figma to importing in AfterEffects

I combined a text reveal GIF from AEwith Figma using the Afterdelay trigger

The usual suspects: Figma's variants, interactive components and smart animate did the heavy lifting

You can grab the File on the figma community here → https://www.figma.com/community/file/981938403482344945.

Here's the prototype → https://www.figma.com/proto/KaqA7kCmp2X0NxjqUYsthm/Main-%E2%86%92-June?node-id=30%3A57&scaling=scale-down&page-id=30%3A56

The images are from the unsplash plugin

I'm @iamfaithkenny on Twitter
📧 → Faithkenny100@gmail.com

Motion & User Experience Designer ✌️
