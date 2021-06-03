Photographer Website Landing page interaction - 02

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
TURN SOUND ON :)
These videos show my process from designing in Figma to importing in AfterEffects
I combined a text reveal GIF from AEwith Figma using the Afterdelay trigger
The usual suspects: Figma's variants, interactive components and smart animate did the heavy lifting
You can grab the File on the figma community here → https://www.figma.com/community/file/981938403482344945.
Here's the prototype → https://www.figma.com/proto/KaqA7kCmp2X0NxjqUYsthm/Main-%E2%86%92-June?node-id=30%3A57&scaling=scale-down&page-id=30%3A56
The images are from the unsplash plugin
I'm @iamfaithkenny on Twitter
📧 → Faithkenny100@gmail.com