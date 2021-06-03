Reshaping Comprehensive Sexual Education Campaign

Trending designs to inspire you
Comprehensive sexual education is the process of teaching and learning cognitive, emotional, physical and social aspects of sexuality. The aim of this project is to create awareness and address the importance of comprehensive sexual education and the many subjects it tackles, such as: increasing people’s knowledge of safe sexual practices and the potential for contracting harmful and life-threatening diseases.
Check it out at: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120800409/Reshaping-Comprehensive-Sex-Ed