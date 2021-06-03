Emblema Headline 1DECO

Daniyal Pirzada

The typeface family various programming options, which offer; Deco stylistic alternatives Extraswash Swash both upper case and lower case, in addition to this family bind four decorative styles; Headline, Inline, Fill and Shadow these contain various antique effects which offer multiple options to be combined. By having each style a great advantage to design emblem with the font family as diversity is gratifyingly wide.

Images above are for demonstration purposes. They are not included with the font.

https://crmrkt.com/AW8Jx9

