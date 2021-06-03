temiss

Logo Design for Green Goodness

temiss
temiss
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Design for Green Goodness colorful logo colorful green weed logo weed natural branding logo illustration logodesign logo design vector identity branding digital digital art design
Download color palette

Green Goodness is a natural branding for weed products and was looking for a natural logo to represent their nature and also the famous weed leave.
The logo should've kept the colorful theme of nature and an abstract vibe.

Contact us today for your fresh logo and brandings!

temiss
temiss
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by temiss

View profile
    • Like