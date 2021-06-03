Reuben - A Vintage Display Font

Trending designs to inspire you
Reuben is a display typeface inspired by vintage fascia signage of New York City’s lower east side. Specifically, these letterforms were designed to mimic the immigrant delicatessens that popped up around the turn of the century.
Reuben is a sans serif typeface with a high thick-to-thin contrast. A style commonly used during the days of hand-painted signs. Reuben introduces several unique letterforms that help soften the generally hard edges of the rest of the alphabet. Like the “R” for example has a somewhat bubbly leg that adds a bit of personality. Or the “O” which has an offset negative space.
Create bold typographic statements with 3 different font styles! Perfect for packaging and branding projects looking to create bold impact with a vintage flair.
