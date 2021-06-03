Trending designs to inspire you
Angilla Script is a tattoo inspired calligraphy typeface. It was drawn and created by Måns Grebäck during 2019 and 2020.
While having a feminine flow, it has confidence, attitude and dare.
Use it for a concert poster, a logotype or to give any project a bit of extra personality.
It has an extensive lingual support, covering European and Asian Latin scripts. The font contains all characters you'll ever need, including all punctuation and numbers.
