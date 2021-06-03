Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adam Naufal Fiddin

Brodo Shoes App

Adam Naufal Fiddin
Adam Naufal Fiddin
  • Save
Brodo Shoes App shoe app app ui mobile ui sneaker shoes app
Download color palette

Hi i'm Adam,
In this design, I created a shoe mobile apps design for Indonesia Local Product.

What do you think about this style?

If you like this shot press letter 'L' on your keyboard :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Adam Naufal Fiddin
Adam Naufal Fiddin

More by Adam Naufal Fiddin

View profile
    • Like