Gingo is a wild brush script. The typeface was drawn and created by Måns Grebäck between 2018 and 2020. Its thick strokes are inspired by mid-century advertising, is full of spirit and progressiveness.
The handwritten family consists of three weights: Gingo Thin, Gingo Medium and Gingo Bold.
Its multiple alternate alphabets gives the font a true handwritten feeling. Use it for a logotype, a greeting card or as a headline.
The font contains all characters you'll ever need, including all punctuation and numbers. It has an extensive lingual support, covering all European Latin-based scripts.
