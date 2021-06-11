Ruben Daems (.com)

Unused - Logo concept

Unused - Logo concept
Unused Logo Concept
( 2x letter 'K' + Comparators <>)

Unused logo concept from the archives.
I'm currently open to new project opportunities:
Email - hello@rubendaems.com
Or visit www.rubendaems.com

Brand identity designer. Available for freelance work.

