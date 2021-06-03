Fawzi is a highly organized SEO theme packed with best-in-class features as well as the latest trends and techniques to convert your visitors into clients. Practical and fully flexible layouts help you to create your dreams within minutes.

Main Features:

3 Home Page Variations

Portfolio Styles

Pre-defined Inner Pages

Unlimited Options

WPBakery Page Builder

Contact Form 7

Mail Chimp

Advanced Theme Options

Fast & Friendly Support

One Click Demo Install

Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer

Lot’s of Shortcodes are available

SEO Optimized

Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts

Advanced Typography

Google Map

FontAwesome & Line Icons

Child Theme

Browser Compatible

Lifetime Updates

Documentation

Video Tutorials

Download Fawzi – WordPress Theme for Marketing