John David Harris

Dragons and Fairies

John David Harris
John David Harris
Dragons and Fairies event branding logo graphic design design
YOU SHALL NOT PASS... on the opportunity to design a fantasy logo for your friends' new immersive show.

I also misspelled 'fairies' all the way to the final round of revisions, so there's that.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
John David Harris
John David Harris
I make stuff sometimes. some of it is ok.

