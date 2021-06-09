Ruben Daems (.com)

Lineary Letter 'L' - Logo Design

Ruben Daems (.com)
Ruben Daems (.com)
  • Save
Lineary Letter 'L' - Logo Design grammar ruler a b c d e f g h i j k l m n identity brand designer branding color identity design brand identity designer brand identity design brand identity letter logo logomark mark design logo
Lineary Letter 'L' - Logo Design grammar ruler a b c d e f g h i j k l m n identity brand designer branding color identity design brand identity designer brand identity design brand identity letter logo logomark mark design logo
Lineary Letter 'L' - Logo Design grammar ruler a b c d e f g h i j k l m n identity brand designer branding color identity design brand identity designer brand identity design brand identity letter logo logomark mark design logo
Lineary Letter 'L' - Logo Design grammar ruler a b c d e f g h i j k l m n identity brand designer branding color identity design brand identity designer brand identity design brand identity letter logo logomark mark design logo
Lineary Letter 'L' - Logo Design grammar ruler a b c d e f g h i j k l m n identity brand designer branding color identity design brand identity designer brand identity design brand identity letter logo logomark mark design logo
Lineary Letter 'L' - Logo Design grammar ruler a b c d e f g h i j k l m n identity brand designer branding color identity design brand identity designer brand identity design brand identity letter logo logomark mark design logo
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 13@5x.png
  2. Artboard 14@5x.png
  3. Artboard 15@5x.png
  4. Artboard 16@5x.png
  5. Artboard 17@5x.png
  6. Artboard 18@5x.png

Unused Letter 'L' Logo Concept

Unused logo concept from the archives.
Available for purchase.

I'm currently open to new project opportunities:
Email - hello@rubendaems.com
Or visit www.rubendaems.com

Ruben Daems (.com)
Ruben Daems (.com)
Brand identity designer. Available for freelance work.

More by Ruben Daems (.com)

View profile
    • Like